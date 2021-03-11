PLANT

Kunst Solutions launches organization first aid

March 10, 2021   Maryam Farag


General
Manufacturing
manufacturing
organizational first aid
solution
virtual support

Kunst Solutions Corp. has launched organizational first aid; a solution that allows access to live virtual support from lean practitioner industry experts in short sessions.

“After years of working on long consulting engagements with leaders of multinational organizations, we realized that a large group of decision-makers out there needs expert organizational support, but didn’t have access to it.”. said Richard Kunst, President, Kunst Solutions.

A 40-minute session costs $184, where leaders can receive consulting advice on resolving concerns, identifying options, solving specific problems, validating a path, or coaching and mentorship.

“The great need for a cost-effective solution that helps leaders is why we created organizational first aid,” said Mariela Castaño-Kunst, COO, Kunst Solutions. “Lean methodologies have proven so successful for our large clients to maximize profits by improving processes. We wanted to create a tool that supports leaders by providing immediate expert support using the same tools.”

Advertisment

Print this page

Related Stories
DCAO Solutions launches protection for spaces against COVID-19
Volvo Autonomous Solutions partners with Foretellix
CO2 Solutions, NSG to pilot joint carbon capture project
EMC launches RAMP program for Nova Scotia manufacturers