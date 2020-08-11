PLANT

Kruger to supply pulp to manufacture ecofriendly disposable masks

The masks will be made from Kruger's KruPulp brand

August 10, 2020   by PLANT STAFF


General
Manufacturing
Kruger
masks
PPE

PHOTO: Gulsum888/Wikimedia Commons

MONTRÉAL — Kruger Inc. announced that the company has entered into a partnership with Pulp Moulded Products Inc. (PMP) for a supply of low-carbon footprint fibres to produce a prototype of a low-cost, single-use biodegradable mask.

Developed by PMP, the masks will be made from KruPulp, Kruger’s FDA-compliant and FSC-certified pulp.

“Kruger is very proud to contribute to the collective effort against COVID-19 by helping PMP bring to market this innovative product entirely sourced in Canada and made from a renewable resource,” said Maxime Cossette, vice-president of Global Sustainability and Biomaterials, Kruger Inc., in a prepared statement. “Thanks to our high quality low-carbon footprint pulp, the masks will have the lowest environmental impact possible.”

According to a company statement, KruPulp products are composed of either recycled or virgin fibres. The fibres are converted into pulp through an optimized, energy efficient process, in a facility that relies on renewable power, including hydroelectricity and biomass steam plants.

Print this page

Related Stories
Kruger launches 5-year program to shrink eco-footprint
Kruger idling paper machine and pulp operations at Quebec mill
NS chemists work with mill to create medical-grade pulp for N95 masks
Kruger withdraws from Corner Brook mill negotiations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*