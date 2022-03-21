Kruger Products partners with One Tree Planted to plant 100,000 trees

March 21, 2022 Maryam Farag

Kruger Products L.P. has entered into a charitable partnership with One Tree Planted Inc. to plant 100,000 trees throughout North America over the next three years.

“We know sustainable achievements aren’t made through one initiative alone, which is why we are continuously investing in new opportunities to continue reducing our environmental footprint,” said Steven Sage, Vice-President, Sustainability, Kruger Products. “Fibre is essential to our business, so we are committed to using this resource responsibly and seeking out collaborations to further our sustainable impacts.”

The One Tree Planted logo will be included on the newly launched Bonterra line of products, which are made from sourced materials in plastic-free packaging.

“We appreciate the support of Kruger Products and all the great work we will be able to do as a result of this partnership” said Ashley Lamontagne, Forest Campaign Manager, One Tree Planted. “Through their Reimagine 2030 initiative we will be able to plant more trees in North America and further our goal of global reforestation.”