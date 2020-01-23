Former PepsiCo exec is new chief marketing officer for Kruger Products

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Kruger Products LLP, a manufacturer of tissue product based in Mississauga, Ont., has appointed Susan Irving CMO for North America.

Most recently she was the senior marketing director for the Quaker Nutrition portfolio at PepsiCo Foods Canada.

She replaces the retiring Nancy Marcus, who joined the Kruger team in 2001. She was appointed to CMO of North America in May 2018.

“Nancy has achieved many accomplishments and received numerous accolades throughout her career, and will be best remembered for her leadership and strategic brand transition resulting in the launch and significant growth of Cashmere and SpongeTowels, two of Canada’s most loved tissue brands,” said Dino Bianco, CEO of Kruger, in a prepared statement.

Irving is a marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience leading brands at Warner Lambert, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

“I am thrilled to be joining Kruger Products to lead consumer marketing across North America at such an exciting point in the company’s growth and expansion plans,” said Irving, also in a statement.

Kruger Products has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight production facilities in North America. It makes tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use.

Canadian brands include Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties and White Swan.

In the US, Kruger manufactures the White Cloud brand, as well as many private label products.