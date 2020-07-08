Kraken Robotics secures three defence contracts worth $1M

ST. JOHN’S, NL — Kraken Robotics Inc., a manufacturer of marine sensors, subsea batteries and thrusters, and underwater robotic systems, has secured three orders for defense customers worth $1 million.

The St. John’s, NL technology company said one order is a follow-on for MINSAS 60 LW sensors for man-portable vehicles. The sensors were developed with funding from the US Navy and the Foreign Comparative Test Program. Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter. The initial order shipped at the end of the second quarter.

A SeaVision laser scanner was sold to a large US defense contractor and the third order is the first issued to the company’s Acoustic Signal Processing Group under an eight-year framework agreement with an international defense contractor. Kraken will provide development, maintenance and training to enhance the contractor’s sonar product.

Kraken has offices in Dartmouth, NS; Toronto; Bremen & Rostock, Germany; and Boston.