Kontrol to provide viral detection tech for the Canadian Olympic Committee at Tokyo 2020

June 25, 2021 Maryam Farag

Kontrol Technologies Corp. will be delivering BioCloud units to the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) for real-time viral detection to help safeguard the health and safety of Team Canada during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“We were very pleased to receive an order of 5 BioCloud units and we are excited to announce that we will be supporting Canada’s great athletes on the world stage,” said Paul Ghezzi, CEO, Kontrol.

BioCloud is a real-time air analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by promoting air circulation, monitoring the air quality and sampling continuously for pathogens like viruses, bacteria and fungi.

“Protecting the health and safety of Team Canada, which has always been a top priority, needs innovative solutions in our current global context,” said Mike Wilkinson, Chief Medical Officer, Team Canada. “The addition of Kontrol BioCloud really complements the stringent protocols put in place by the COC, International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee to protect the health and safety of our team. This technology provides another layer of protection with air quality monitoring so that our athletes can focus on their pursuit of the podium.”

“In addition to the purchase order, Kontrol will be donating a number of BioCloud units to provide our athletes with safer spaces.” said Ghezzi.