Kontrol Technologies expands BioCloud tech

September 8, 2021 Maryam Farag

Kontrol Technologies Corp. is expanding its BioCloud technology to new customers in Australia, France, Belgium, Turkey and Germany.

“Real-time air quality monitoring and the need to create safer spaces has never been more important in order to get back to normal across the global economy,” said Paul Ghezzi, CEO, Kontrol Technologies. “Innovation is at the heart of our business, and we are pleased to expand the use of our unique air quality technology by entering additional markets with new customers. We continue to enhance BioCloud through ongoing software updates and expanded applications. We are pleased with our updated independent lab testing and we will continue to focus on growing our IP moat by expanding our patent portfolio to create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Kontrol BioCloud has released its new software update focused on an improved graphical user interface, enhancements to data logging, data exporting and more.