Kokam supplies battery energy storage system to Electricité De Tahiti

August 30, 2021 Maryam Farag

Kokam Co., Ltd, a global provider of lithium-ion battery solutions and a subsidiary of SolarEdge Technologies, has entered into contract to supply Electricité de Tahiti (EDT), a subsidiary of ENGIE, with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) serving as Tahiti’s first Virtual Synchronous Generator (VSG).

Comprised of a 15MW / 10.4MWh battery system with an integrated 20Mvar STATCOM, the BESS will replace EDT’s spinning reserve diesel generators.

“Electricité de Tahiti’s BESS demonstrates how innovative and intelligently-designed battery solutions can help utility and industrial customers lower greenhouse gas emissions while also improving their bottom line and increasing grid reliability.” said Ike Hong, Chief Marketing Officer, Kokam.

By incorporating more renewable generation sources and improving the performance of its diesel genset, EDT may reduce fuel costs of approximately up to ~€1.25M per annum. The VSG is also expected to increase savings in the form of reduced generator maintenance costs and the extension of generator operational lifespan.

“Through the VSG technology, EDT acts on its desire to decarbonize electricity production and contributes to the shift to carbon neutrality in French Polynesia.” said François-Xavier de FROMENT, Chief Executive Officer, EDT.