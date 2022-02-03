Kohler joins the eFuel Alliance for a zero-impact future

February 3, 2022 Maryam Farag

Kohler announced it is now officially a member of the eFuel Alliance, a European organization that represents the interests of companies producing synthetic fuels from renewable energy on an industrial scale.

Its mission is to proceed on the path of synthetic or biogenic fuel production as an alternative to conventional fuels and, in this way, contribute to climate protection.

“Kohler is proud to be a member of the eFuel Alliance. E-fuels, electric motors and hybrid solutions represent an additional solution for the reduction of CO2 emissions,” said Nino De Giglio, Director of Marketing, Communication and Channel Management, Kohler Engines. “At Kohler we have always been innovation-oriented; that’s why we are ready to develop clean energy solutions for our customers and the users of their machines and equipment. We are thus committed to playing an active role in the new association.”

“Technological progress has always driven engine development at Kohler, from diesel engines to marine engines,” said Ralf Diemer, CEO, eFuel Alliance. “A partnership with a manufacturer of conventional engines helps us to promote biogenic fuels so that they can take root all over the world. They are an excellent alternative to conventional fuels, especially suited to reduce CO2 emissions, including those from the off-road sector, in a decisive and economical way until reaching climate neutrality.”