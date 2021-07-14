Kohler Engines recieves ISO 50001

July 14, 2021 Maryam Farag

Kohler received the ISO 50001 certificate for the Reggio Emilia campus in Italy. It is another certification next to ISO 9001.

ISO 50001 is the international norm that specifies the requirements that an energy management system must have, enabling a company to have a systematic approach for continuous improvement of its energy performance.

“I would like to congratulate the entire team for this great achievement, another step in Kohler’s commitment to improving its impact on the environment” said Vincenzo Perrone, President, Kohler Engines. “Our care for the environment is not only due to our products, which are designed to achieve extremely efficient combustion, we apply it to every aspect of our work: innovative processes, modern facilities, plant management and now also excellent energy management. This project is a great example of bold innovation.”