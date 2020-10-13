Knoxville purchases up to 25 battery-electric New Flyer buses

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Knoxville Area Transit has awarded New Flyer of America Inc. a contract for 12 zero-emission, battery-electric 35-foot Xcelsior buses, with options to purchase up to 13 additional vehicles in 35- or 40-foot lengths throughout the five-year agreement.

The contract includes charging infrastructure involving six depot chargers, one portable trailer-mounted charger, and design-build support from New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions. This includes installation services, software and software services, training, warranties, and commissioning.

KAT provides public transportation in Knoxville, Tenn., delivering 3 million passenger trips per year.

New Flyer of America is a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., aglobal bus manufacturer based in Winnipeg. It has been manufacturing zero-emission buses for more than 50 years.