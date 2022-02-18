Kinova launches two new web sites

February 18, 2022 Maryam Farag

Kinova announced it is launching two new web sites with first-rate user experience (UX) design.

The Quebec-based robotics company revamped kinovarobotics.com and launched assistive.kinovarobotics.com. This new site will showcase assistive devices that “can improve the lives of those with physical limitations.”

Together with Montreal agency TUX, Kinova undertook the web site redesign, implementing the UX approach to enable users to have access to a dynamic, guided and personalized site that enhances their experience.