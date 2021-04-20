Kingston Aluminum Technology to implement clean manufacturing line

Kingston Aluminum Technology (KAT) Inc. is receiving a FedDev Ontario repayable contribution of $2.6 million to support clean growth efforts, while maintaining 10 existing jobs and creating 29 new jobs in the region.

KAT will further commercialize its blow-molding technology, and implement an in-house production line to fulfill custom orders and manufacture and licence the use of its aluminum technology.

“After completing the blow molding technology, our next goal was to redesign the production process of an aluminum impact extrusion line to reduce the carbon footprint of the preforms needed in the manufacture of our custom shaped aluminum bottles,” said Betty Pilon, President, KAT. “We wanted an energy-efficient small footprint production plant for entrepreneurial run beverage companies to produce their own cost competitive small batch orders, close to their home markets. The funds provided by FedDev Ontario have helped us achieve these goals, and will help continue the development of the technology using the rich knowledge base that resides in our region and our country.”

The company will be able to increase the rate at which it can transform raw aluminum, producing 100 per cent recyclable aluminum bottles, helping reduce the need for plastics in an industry currently consumed by plastic. Additionally, funding will allow KAT to boost its efforts to use BPA-NI free powder coatings; an environmentally conscious alternative.

This project will leverage an additional $11.8 million in private sector and other investments for the Kingston community.