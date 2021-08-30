Kinectrics invests in PPE Testing services in Toronto

August 30, 2021 Maryam Farag

Kinectrics Inc. is investing over $841,000 to expand and implement industry-standard testing techniques for PPE, with support of over $252,000 provided through the Ontario Together Fund.

The investment will help the company scale up testing resources for surgical masks and N95 respirators and introduce new PPE testing services for surgical gowns and medical drapes.

“The support from OTF has helped Kinectrics expand leading test capabilities including medical PPE, allowing us to offer long-term testing based in Ontario. Kinectrics is proud to support the establishment and maintenance of critical supply chains for personal and medical PPE,” said David Harris, President and CEO, Kinectrics. “Having tested over 30,000 surgical and procedure masks and over 2,000 respirators, the accredited laboratories at Kinectrics ensure through high capacity and fast turnaround that PPE testing is available for all future needs.”

Kinectrics provides life cycle management services for the electricity and nuclear industry, with expertise in engineering, testing, inspection, and certification.

“Through the Ontario Together Fund, our government is making targeted investments in Ontario-based businesses with the ideas and solutions to help us through this pandemic,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister, Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Kinectrics’ ability to adapt their testing capabilities for PPE used in the nuclear industry to the medical industry is another example of Ontario innovation at its very best. Ontario manufacturers continue to enhance our resilience to respond to any challenge while strengthening our economy.”