Kia teases Concept EV9

November 15, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: Kia.

Kia revealed the first official images of the Kia Concept EV9, an all-electric SUV concept.

Following the launch of EV6, the Kia Concept EV9 is a glimpse into the future direction of the all-electric SUV.

The first visuals of the concept SUV show an ultramodern exterior design, the schematics of which hint at a contemporary recreational treatment that’s brought to the fore by a capable stance.

The renderings illustrate a conceptual cabin that has been honed to give the driver and passengers an adaptive interior space as the experience of the journey evolves. An interactive ultra-wide display and a new take on the traditional steering wheel are two of the standout interior features.

