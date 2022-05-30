May 30, 2022 by Kia Communities in Motion funding recipients

Kia Communities in Motion announces nine charities and non-profits across the country that have been selected to receive funding in the program’s inaugural year.

Kia Canada, in partnership with Community Foundations Canada launched Kia Communities in Motion, to invest $1.4 million over four years to support local projects that are building inclusive communities through innovative programming that encourages movement.

“The first year of Kia Communities in Motion is going to see several incredible opportunities to drive innovation, inspiration and movement at a grassroots level, supporting the various needs of people across the country,” said Elias El-Achhab, Vice-President and COO, Kia Canada. “At Kia we recognize the importance of the incredible work being done at a local level. Communities know better than anyone what they need, and we’re so excited to support these important initiatives empowering the betterment of our world and the critical change that accompanies it.”

The nine selected charities of this year include: