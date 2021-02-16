Kawartha Controls Gets Government Funding

Maryam Monsef, MP for Peterborough–Kawartha and minister for women and gender equality and rural economic development, announced a FedDev Ontario repayable contribution of $1.13 million to support the scale-up of Bélair Mechatronics (operating as Kawartha Controls ).

The announcement was made on behalf of Mélanie Joly, minister of economic development and official languages and minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Kawartha Controls designs and manufactures hydraulic manifolds used in areas such as construction, farm equipment and power generation. With this funding, the company will set up a new machining cell and refine its innovative “smart factory,” which is driven by artificial intelligence processes. This will increase production capacity by 300 per cent, and create six jobs in rural Omemee.

“Today’s investment is great news for the Omemee community. Our Government is proud to support Kawartha Controls as it adopts new equipment, ramps up productivity and creates new jobs. By making investments that will help businesses in southern Ontario to scale up and access the capital needed for success, we are building for a resilient economic future.” said Monsef.