Kanata North Business Association Announces Hub350

Kanata North Business Association (KNBA), announced the global technology centre Hub350, which will bring together industry, academia and finance professionals in Kanata North to support its member companies.

“This will be a gateway to growth, to finance, to talent, to success,” Jamie Petten, President and Executive Director, KNBA. “The Hub350 space will be the truest intersection of nature and technology – a trendy, natural atmosphere to attract world class talent and companies, while showcasing Kanata North as Canada’s destination to live, work, play and learn.”

Hub350 will facilitate introductions for member companies to funding resources, research, and new talent.

“With support from Hub350, teams like ours will be able to set up more meetings with post secondary institutions, corporate partners and investors in the future. Having these resources available all in one collaborative and dynamic community work space at the heart of the technology park will be invaluable,” said Tracy King, VP Marketing, Martello Technologies. “It’s great to see that, in many ways, we will now have a town hall for the hundreds of tech companies located in Kanata.”

Hub350 will be the home of Discover Technata, a Canadian aggregated tech job board.

“We’re excited for the launch of Hub350, which will better support our member companies and will further the Ottawa region as one of the world’s leading tech capitals,” said Vicki Coughey, Chair, KNBA

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)