John Deere to invest $200 million over next 10 years

The John Deere Foundation announced it will invest $200 million over the next 10 years in initiatives that “will bring to life John Deere’s higher purpose: we run so life can leap forward.”

As part of its 10-year commitment, the foundation will invest:

-$100 million in the families and youth who live, work and learn in John Deere’s home communities. Annual investments of $2 million in food banks will provide the equivalent of 100 million meals over the next decade, and investments in youth education will reach at least one million underserved and underrepresented youth.

-$50 million in farmers throughout the world. Through its work with a range of global partners that serve smallholder and resource-constrained family farmers, the foundation will help 15 million farmers.

-$50 million in John Deere’s workforce.

“The urgency of running today with the vision of a better tomorrow is John Deere at our core,” said John May, Chairman and CEO, Deere & Company and Chairman, John Deere Foundation. “The foundation’s financial commitment holds true to this purpose by investing deeply in the people we serve to overcome the challenges they face today and create for themselves paths to a more prosperous tomorrow.”