John Brooks acquired pump repair company ASL Roteq

TORONTO — John Brooks Co. Ltd., a specialist in pumps, spray nozzles, filtration, valves, and engineered systems, has acquired ASL Roteq Ltd., a provider of pump repairs, service, training in Brampton, Ont.

“With the acquisition of ASL Roteq, John Brooks significantly expands its resources of expert service technicians, millwrights and machinists that are available to serve our pump customers in the Ontario region,” said Gord Bell, president of  Toronto-based John Brooks.

ASL Roteq’s team, including founder Jeff Johnson, will be integrated into the John Brooks pump team.

No financial details were released.

 

