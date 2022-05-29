Jeld-Wen appoints SVP and GM for North America

May 29, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Jeld-Wen announced the promotion of John T. Krause to Senior Vice-President and General Manager, North America. He will report to Gary S. Michel, Chair and CEO. Krause, is currently vice-president and general manager for the North America windows business, focused on residential and commercial construction.

“John is a highly accomplished executive who has a proven track record of leading high-performing teams that consistently deliver outstanding results,” said Michel. “His appointment reflects our succession planning process and the talent across the company. I look forward to working together as we execute our strategy to provide a differentiated, superior customer experience and continue to grow revenue, expand margins and deliver value for shareholders.”

Krause has over 25 years of general management, marketing, finance and operations experience. He joined Jeld-Wen in 2018 and has held leadership roles in North America windows and doors.