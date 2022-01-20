Jazz Aviation recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in 2022

January 20, 2022 Maryam Farag

Chorus Aviation Inc. announced that its subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP has been honoured with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2022 in Canada.

“Jazz is proud to be selected as one of the best places to work in Canada, especially with this recognition being based on the feedback of our employees,” said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. “Employee well-being, work/life balance, career development, diversity and inclusion, and culture are all very important parts of what makes Jazz a great place to work.”

The Employees’ Choice Award, now in its 14th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer.