iXblue partners with RDML Tim Gallaudet

August 4, 2021 Maryam Farag

iXblue, Inc. and iXblue Defense Systems have formed a partnership with Rear Admiral (RDML) Timothy Gallaudet through his marine technology consulting agency, Ocean STL Consulting.

With this partnership, iXblue and RDML Tim Gallaudet will be advancing iXblue’s growing market presence in the U.S. in the fields of maritime autonomy, navigation and positioning for defense and the private sectors.

“Tim is a great addition to our teams. He brings a nationally recognized reputation and record of success at the highest levels of government, academia, and the private sector,” said Marine Slingue, Vice-President, iXblue, Inc. “His comprehensive technical knowledge of oceanography and navigation, as well as extensive experience in the field in the US Navy and with NOAA will be of great value to iXblue.”

RDML Tim Gallaudet recently retired from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), where he served as the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and Deputy Administrator, advancing the American Blue Economy activities that pushed forward marine transportation, sustainable seafood, ocean exploration and mapping, marine tourism and recreation, as well as coastal resilience.

“Marine mapping is critical to advancing our understanding, the health, and the sustainable use of our oceans, and iXblue brings a capability to do this like none I have ever seen,” said Gallaudet. “As a lifelong champion of ocean science and technology, I could not be more thrilled to partner with iXblue.”