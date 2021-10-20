ISAGCA and ISA Security Compliance Institute release joint study on IIoT product certifications

October 20, 2021 Maryam Farag

The ISA Global Security Alliance (ISAGCA) and the ISA Security Compliance Institute (ISCI) have announced the release of a co-sponsored IIoT product certification study entitled, “IIoT Component Certification Based on the ISA/IEC 62443 Standard.”

The report, the first in a two-part study, evaluates the urgent need for industry vetted IIoT product certification programs, with the goal of determining the applicability of the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards and certifications to commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) IIoT components and gateways.

“During a certification roadmap meeting two years ago, ISCI asset owners noted the high volume of new IIoT offerings from the supplier community and sought a standards-based scheme for certifying the cybersecurity of these new offerings,” said Andre Ristaino, Managing Director, ISA, who oversees ISAGCA and ISCI. “Our supplier members were equally interested in this, so ISAGCA and ISCI jointly funded the two-part study to answer the questions.”

In 2016, ISCI completed a rigorous study on the applicability of ISA/IEC 62443 to automation and control systems in smart building technology. The positive report conclusions were vetted by smart building subject matter experts, resulting in the accelerated adoption of the ISA/IEC 62443 standards by product suppliers in this industry sector.

Advertisement

“As an organization, we are committed to reporting on the applicability of this powerful series of standards to new industry sectors and publicly sharing the results,” said Eric Cosman, ISA99 Committee Co-chairman. “Through the results of these rigorous studies, we are able to confirm the broad applicability of these standards to many technologies and sectors.”