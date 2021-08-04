Iridium partners with Canadian Coast Guard

August 4, 2021 Maryam Farag

Iridium Communications Inc. announced that the Canadian Coast Guard has adopted Iridium Certus connectivity with support from Iridium partner MetOcean Telematics.

The Coast Guard deployed dozens of Iridium Certus Thales VesseLINK 700 terminals on its vessels, including icebreakers, to contribute to reliable internet connectivity. Iridium Certus delivers weather-resilient and global coverage to ensure dependable connectivity in the high Arctic where the Coast Guard serves.

“Reliable internet connectivity onboard our vessels helps contribute to our crew members’ well-being and ensures that our crews are able to carry out the Canadian Coast Guard’s services to protect mariners and the marine environment. Having a support network to ensure we never lose that vital connection with our shore-based personnel and services is vital in the Arctic,” said Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard.

While on duty in the high Arctic, the Iridium network supports Coast Guard ships’ and crew members’ ability to stay in touch with headquarters. Iridium Certus connectivity supports the Coast Guard’s general safety with access to navigational data and weather reports.

Advertisement

“The Canadian Coast Guard provides essential services that keep things moving safely in the Arctic waterways all year round,” said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. “Iridium is proud to support the Coast Guard’s initiatives by enabling them to stay connected no matter how far north or remote their duty takes them.”

“MetOcean is pleased to support the communication efforts of the Canadian Coast Guard. Providing its members with 24/7 real-time secure voice, data, and crew communications services and support,” said Tony Chedrawy, CEO, MetOcean Telematics. “The requirements of Coast Guard personnel while deployed in the Arctic are immeasurable, as they are dedicated to maintaining the safety of mariners as well as protecting the marine environment, within the high Arctic. MetOcean is committed to ensure that Coast Guard personnel are always connected with their command stations.”