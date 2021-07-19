Investing in active transportation options for Yarmouth residents

July 19, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Government of Canada announced funding to improve active transportation in the Town of Yarmouth.

The project will build four new multi-use paths totalling 2.93 kilometres and 130 metres of sidewalks to offer safe and accessible active transportation options for residents. The work will allow pedestrians and cyclists of all ages and abilities to travel along the main active transportation route within the town’s downtown business core, residential area and high school district.

“The new multi-use paths will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build cleaner, greener communities, but they’ll also create more vibrant, livable spaces, healthier people, and good, local jobs. By investing in these active transportation routes, we’re investing in the people and the community of Yarmouth.” said Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margaret’s.

The Government of Canada is investing over $944,000 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing over $787,000, while the Town of Yarmouth is contributing over $629,000.

Advertisement

“Investing in Yarmouth’s multi-use pathways network will help the province achieve its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and make clean transportation options the easy and healthy choice for residents.” said Zach Churchill, Minister of Health and Wellness and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Yarmouth.