International Process Plants acquires gas-to-liquids wax plant

January 17, 2022 Maryam Farag

International Process Plants (IPP) and its affiliates announced the acquisition of Juniper Acquisitions LLC, owner of the Juniper Specialty Products commercial-scale gas-to-liquids wax manufacturing plant in Westlake, Louisiana.

The 10-acre rail and truck-served site, including all intellectual property, is available for purchase, lease, joint-venture, or licensing.

The plant will convert natural gas into 1,100 barrels/day of high-purity Fischer-Tropsch paraffinic waxes used in adhesives, coatings, construction materials, and consumer goods including cosmetics, as well as zero-sulfur light and middle distillates used in transportation fuels and chemicals industries.

“We are very excited to continue the Westlake GTL wax project. The compelling economics, strong off-take market, low CAPEX requirement, attractive margins on high-purity GTL wax products, with commissioning only 18-months away makes this opportunity ripe for investment,” said Ron Gale, President, IPP. “The completed project is forecasted to achieve a three-year return-on-investment.”

Advertisement

IPP is part of a global group that acquires chemical, petrochemical, fertilizer, polymer, and pharmaceutical assets and manufacturing sites that are closing for the purpose of restarting the assets to manufacture the same or different products, or relocation to another site with favourable economics while redeveloping the land.