INKAS announces new manufacturing plant in Toronto

TORONTO — INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing has announced the acquisition of its newest facility in Toronto.

The global manufacturer of security products, including armoured vehicles, intends to begin production at its new plant in March, which the firm says will double its production output. The company currently produces 40 to 50 vehicles per month at its 200,000 square-foot plant where it employs 200 people.

INKAS also has production facilities in Lagos, Nigeria.

“I am proud to say that the continuous growth we’ve experienced has made it necessary to expand to a new facility to keep up with demand,” said Margarita Simkin, executive chairwoman of INKAS, in a prepared statement. “Our company has been steadily growing, and in order to continue delivering armored vehicles and secure solutions to our clientele in a timely manner, we have had to increase our production capacity.”

The new facility will produce INKAS luxury sedans, SUVs and other civilian vehicles.