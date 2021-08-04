Infinite Material Solutions renovates its web site

August 4, 2021 Maryam Farag

Infinite Material Solutions, LLC, has launched a new web site.

The site features content, product videos, useful features, and partnerships with popular companies.

“What we’ve crafted is a website experience that goes beyond simply selling products,” said Larry Doerr, COO, Infinite Material Solutions. “It connects additive manufacturers to information that will help empower them to continue disrupting the industry with our products by their side.”

Infinite recently launched AquaSys 120 and AquaSys 180, water-soluble support filament that pair with build materials ranging from PLA to PEEK to support complex designs. This spring, it launched Caverna PP, a 3D printing filament that allows users to create lightweight foam parts resembling a sponge.