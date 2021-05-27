PLANT

Infinite Material Solutions launches microporous 3D printing material

May 27, 2021   Maryam Farag


General
Machinery and Equipment Maintenance
Manufacturing
3D printing
manufacturer
manufacturing

Infinite Material Solutions LLC. launched Caverna PP; a 3D printing filament that allows users to create lightweight foam parts resembling a sponge.

Designed for use in fused filament fabrication (FFF) systems, Caverna PP is the first in Infinite’s line of forthcoming Caverna build materials. Each one will be a blend of two polymers: a soluble material to be removed through dissolution, and an insoluble build material (in this case, polypropylene) to remain. After dissolution, the water-soluble phase leaves behind a cave-like network of microporous, interconnected channels inside the build material.

“With so many breakthroughs happening on a regular basis, additive manufacturing is an exciting space to participate in,” said Larry Doerr, COO, Infinite Material Solutions LLC. “I’m extremely proud of our team for once again creating a material that stands out and redefines what’s possible with FFF — and I’m excited to watch the industry take Caverna PP’s unique capabilities and run with them.”

Advertisment

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)
Print this page

Related Stories
Javelin, Cimetrix Solutions to form 3D printing powerhouse
OneWeb launches 2021 Innovation Challenge for space solutions
Kunst Solutions launches organization first aid
DCAO Solutions launches protection for spaces against COVID-19