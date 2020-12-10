Indian auto parts company expanding operations to Ontario

NEW DELHI, India — Plastic Component Industries (PCI) is opening its first international facility in Ontario to manufacture a variety of automotive parts.

Nirantar Kumar Dhupar, managing director and founder of PCI and Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade made the announcement during Fedeli’s virtual trade mission to India.

PCI will be investing $4 million in the new facility, which will create 80 jobs over the next three years.

The manufacturer makes injection-molded plastic and sheet metal components at three factories in India and supplies tier 1 companies and OEMs including Toyota, MG Motors and Maruti Suzuki.

The announcement didn’t include a location for the plant.