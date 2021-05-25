PLANT

Increase in manufacturing jobs: report

May 25, 2021   Maryam Farag


Employment in Canada increased by 351,300 jobs from March to April, including an increase of 13,200 jobs in manufacturing, according to the April ADP Canada National Employment Report.

April 2021 report highlights include:

– Goods Producing:

  • Manufacturing     13,200
  • Construction     29,900
  • Natural resources and mining     2,400

– Service Providing:

  • Trade/transportation and utilities     73,000
  • Information     -200
  • Finance/real estate     7,800
  • Professional/business services     36,600

– Professional/Technical     14,100

– Management of Companies     -2,200

– Administrative and Support     24,600

  • Education & health Care     52,900

– Educational services     14,200

– Health care     38,700

  • Leisure and hospitality     106,400
  • Other Services     29,200

“In April, the labor market recorded the third straight month of gains despite tightening restrictions due to an increase in COVID-19 cases,” said Nela Richardson, Chief Economist, ADP. “Nearly every sector added jobs, with only information contracting slightly. Leisure and hospitality and trade, transportation and utilities led job growth along with other service-producing industries, while the goods-producing industries remained flat.”

 

