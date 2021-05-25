Increase in manufacturing jobs: report

Employment in Canada increased by 351,300 jobs from March to April, including an increase of 13,200 jobs in manufacturing, according to the April ADP Canada National Employment Report.

April 2021 report highlights include:

– Goods Producing:

Manufacturing 13,200

Construction 29,900

Natural resources and mining 2,400

– Service Providing:

Trade/transportation and utilities 73,000

Information -200

Finance/real estate 7,800

Professional/business services 36,600

– Professional/Technical 14,100

– Management of Companies -2,200

– Administrative and Support 24,600

Education & health Care 52,900

– Educational services 14,200

– Health care 38,700

Leisure and hospitality 106,400

Other Services 29,200

“In April, the labor market recorded the third straight month of gains despite tightening restrictions due to an increase in COVID-19 cases,” said Nela Richardson, Chief Economist, ADP. “Nearly every sector added jobs, with only information contracting slightly. Leisure and hospitality and trade, transportation and utilities led job growth along with other service-producing industries, while the goods-producing industries remained flat.”

