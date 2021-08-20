INCA Renewtech signs agreement with Genesis Products to manufacture bio-panels for RVs and trucks

August 20, 2021 Maryam Farag

INCA Renewable Technologies has secured the land to build a large-scale manufacturing facility in Elkhart County, Indiana, that will process thousands of tons of hemp fiber into bio-composite panels and pellets for the transportation, consumer plastics and building materials industries.

INCA announced an exclusive sales agreement with Genesis Products, which provides design and engineering, materials expertise and manufacturing facilities to Fortune 200 companies in the RV, building materials, transportation and furniture industries.

“We’ve built a team with decades of proven experience delivering natural fiber composites to the automotive industry along with deep expertise in plant genomics, fiber processing and hemp cultivation,” said David Saltman, Chairman and CEO, INCA. “We have the capability, the proven track record and the proprietary technology to solve some of the most complex material and performance challenges of our time including replacement of glass reinforced plastics and plywood and achieving carbon neutrality.”

INCA BioPanels will have application in the furniture and flooring industries, and Hollywood movie sets. The company is developing proprietary formulations for the automotive and consumer plastics industries. INCA BioPlastics compounded pellets will enable manufacturers to substitute a bio-based solution for glass reinforced plastics (GRP), without significant modification to their manufacturing lines.

“Our company has long awaited a composite panel product that can reduce vehicle weight, increase strength and safety, improve thermal and acoustic properties and reduce impact on the environment. Our new partnership with INCA Renewtech further powers our ability to incorporate best-in-class materials into our engineered solutions for our customers.” said Jon Wenger, CEO, Genesis Products.