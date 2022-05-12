IMAGINiT Technologies wins award

May 12, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Based on IMAGINiT’s performance in Autodesk’s most recent fiscal year, their Canadian operations received an award for Top Growth in Product Design and Manufacturing. IMAGINiT’s US operations received the Top Growth in Premium Subscription award.

“We appreciate Autodesk’s acknowledgement of our ability to develop and nurture long-term customer relationships built on trust and adding value to their operations,” says Bill Zavadil, President and CEO, Rand Worldwide, parent company of IMAGINiT. “These awards validate our continued investments in supporting our customers who maintain Autodesk or Autodesk Premium subscriptions, as well as our significant and ongoing investments in the training and education of our specialized teams, as recently undertaken with our Manufacturing team in Canada.”

This is the ninth consecutive year IMAGINiT Technologies was recognized by Autodesk Platinum Club Awards.