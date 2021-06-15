IMAGINiT earns Autodesk Services Accelerator Accreditations

IMAGINiT Technologies has earned multiple Autodesk Services Accelerator Accreditations. These accreditations recognize Autodesk partners for their skills in customer success and service delivery in specialized areas of focus.

“Earning these Accreditations along with continuing praise from our customers is a testimony to how our team never settles when helping customers tackle their toughest challenges to improve their operations through people, processes and technologies,” says Scott Hale, Vice-President of Consulting Solutions, IMAGINiT Technologies. “Although these Accreditations are new, our team across the US and Canada have mastered the delivery of these services with proven processes gleaned from thousands of successful customer implementations.”

IMAGINiT has completed the requirements to be rewarded with forty-one Accelerator Accreditations.

“The Autodesk Services Marketplace offers customers a single location to connect with Autodesk partners who have proven themselves through robust product and industry training as well as successes from real-life customer implementations,” said Lucas Ruiz, Partner Success Manager, Autodesk. “It’s no accident that IMAGINiT has earned so many Accreditations and received so many positive customer ratings. Aligned with Autodesk’s goal of helping every customer succeed, IMAGINiT has repeatedly proven themselves as a partner who delivers on their customer commitments.”