IKO reopens Brampton site

May 30, 2022 Monica Ferguson

IKO announced the grand opening of the recommissioned production facility in Brampton, Ontario. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and plant tour took place on May 26.

The 600,000 square foot production and warehouse facility represents a $100 million investment in the 60-year-old manufacturing site. Once fully commissioned, it will return around 100 jobs to the local community that had been temporarily relocated.

“This site carries so much history for us because it’s the site of the first plant our founders ever constructed in Eastern Canada,” said Rob Davidson, Vice-President of Residential Sales Canada, IKO “The original plant served us well for six decades, providing product to markets not just in Ontario or Canada, but all over the globe. It’s really gratifying to see this modern, state-of-the-art facility constructed on the same site to serve our customers and communities for the next 60 years.”

The new plant sits on the foundations of the original 1958 production site, which was closed in 2017 to allow the company to complete a total rebuild.