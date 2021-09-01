IKO announces plans for new granule facility in Missouri

September 1, 2021 Maryam Farag

IKO, a manufacturer of residential and commercial roofing products, announced plans for the establishment of a new quarry and granule production facility near Ironton, Missouri.

The $75M project will see IKO establish both a quarry site and a roofing granule manufacturing and colouring plant in the area. The new facility, which will employ about 50 in the region once in full operation, will be the third of its kind constructed and operated by IKO.

“The establishment of the Ironton site is an important step for us,” said Guy Tremblay, Vice-President of North American Operations, IKO. “Not only will it make us more efficient in terms of our logistical operations, but it will provide us with the added capacity to supply our U.S. based manufacturing plants with granules from a centralized U.S. site for many years to come. We are a firm believer in maintaining our strong history of vertical integration for our operations, and this is a logical step forward in achieving that goal in the U.S.”

The current timeline calls for IKO to break ground on the site in 2022, and to commission the plant in 2024.