IKO acquires Ross Roof Group

September 3, 2021 Maryam Farag

IKO announced that it has acquired New Zealand based Ross Roof Group (RRG).

RRG is a manufacturer and exporter of stone coated metal roof tiles that has operated as a family owned enterprise for nearly 80 years.

RRG will join IKO’s global operations under the RoofTile Group (RTG) banner as part of the company’s expanding footprint in the metal roofing industry.

“Ross Roof Group and its employees share many common traits with our own global operations, from family ownership and values to its long history of industry leading quality products,” said Hartley Koschitzky, Co-Chairman, IKO. “We look forward to having the RRG team joining our operations, and continuing to serve their customers with the goods and services they have come to expect from such a respected brand.”