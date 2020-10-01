Ikea Canada to phase out non-rechargeable alkaline batteries

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Ikea Canada will phase out all non-rechargeable alkaline batteries from its home furnishing range by October 2021.

As shown by several comparative Life Cycle Assessment studies, the environmental impact of alkaline batteries is higher compared to rechargeable nickel metal hybrid batteries (NiMH) when used in common household devices with high energy consumption such as toys, flashlights, portable speakers or cameras.

Ikea says that after 10 charges of a rechargeable NiMH battery, greenhouse gas emissions are lower compared to alkaline batteries to obtain the same amount of energy. When approximately 50 charges are reached, the overall environmental impact is equal or even less than the impact of using alkaline batteries.

“Ikea products are part of millions of Canadians’ homes and we have a responsibility to inspire and enable our customers to live a better everyday life within the boundaries of the planet,” said Melissa Barbosa, Sustainability manager, Ikea Canada, in a prepared statement. “By phasing out alkaline batteries and focusing on our range of rechargeable batteries, we are taking one step on that journey – offering customers an affordable and convenient solution to prolong the life of products and materials, while reducing household waste.”

In fiscal year 2019, Ikea sold roughly 300 million alkaline batteries globally. The furniture retailer says that if its customers switched to rechargeable batteries and charged them 50 times, their waste reduction would be as much as 5,000 tons annually.

By 2030, the retailer aims to be a fully circular and climate positive business.

Last year, Ikea Canada phased out all single-use plastics from its home furnishings range and introduced a sustainable Sell-Back service.