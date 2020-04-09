IKEA Canada commits $2M to support communities impacted by COVID-19

BURLINGTON, Ont. — On April 8, IKEA Canada announced its commitment to provide approximately $2.3 million in product and supply donations to support local communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retailer says it will first focus its relief efforts on vulnerable communities, including homeless, newcomers, refugees and children, by providing home furnishings. It will also provide relevant supplies to medical services and facilities.

“Now more than ever, we know that home is the most important place in the world,” said Michael Ward, CEO and chief sustainability officer of IKEA Canada, in a prepared statement. “By providing home furnishings to some of our most vulnerable and at-risk communities, we ensure that not only are their basic necessities met, but also that their home is a place of comfort and safety when they need it most.”

IKEA Canada stores and distribution units have made contributions to medical services and facilities. The furniture retailer has donated nearly 230,000 N95 masks to local hospitals and healthcare centres across the country.