IDTechEx explores 5G from 2022 onward: Deployment status, industry challenges, and market outlook

September 30, 2021 Maryam Farag

IDTechEx has released their recent version of the 5G market research report “5G Technology, Market and Forecasts 2022-2032”. This market research and business intelligence report investigates the key technical, industrial, and regional aspects affecting the rapidly expanding 5G market.

5G refers to a set of improved and updated mobile communication technologies, as well as new characteristics arising from new frequency bands: 3.5-7 GHz (also known as sub-6 GHz) or > 24 GHz (also known as mmWave), and larger bandwidths, which is why it can tackle multiple challenges in so many sectors that previous generations could not. According to IDTechEx’s research, 56 per cent of 5G commercial services in the globe operate in the sub-6 GHz range. Almost all the base stations in the sub-6 GHz spectrum are in cities.

Each country/region has its unique release schedule for spectrum. Even though most nations issued the sub-6 GHz spectrum initially, there are few outliers. The U.S. regulatory agency, for example, issued the mmWave spectrum first and only released its sub-6 GHz band in early 2021. As a result, each country’s 5G rollout forecast and deployment strategy will differ. The report includes a detailed regional analysis of 5G deployment status and future rollout roadmap in five key regions: the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, and Europe, including governmental strategy, funding, and key national telecom operators’ 5G rollout schedule and roadmap, as well as revenue analysis. Advertisement