IBM partners with Net Zero Atlantic to enable clean energy transition for Indigenous communities

Net Zero Atlantic, a non-profit based in Halifax, Nova Scotia is one of the five organizations selected by IBM from more than 100 global submissions to be part of the clean energy cohort of the IBM Sustainability Accelerator initiative. As part of this cohort, IBM will work with Net Zero Atlantic to create an interactive digital tool that will help enable Indigenous communities in Atlantic Canada to understand how transitioning to carbon-neutral energy system could impact their local economies and environments.

“Through the IBM Sustainability Accelerator initiative, we are combining access to technology and subject matter experts to tackle environmental issues impacting Canadians more quickly, while also improving the quality of life for communities most affected by climate change,” said Jean-François Barsoum, senior innovation executive, IBM Canada. “The transition to clean energy in Canada is critical, and as a technology company, we can play a key role in enabling organizations to turn sustainability ambition into action. We are incredibly proud Net Zero Atlantic has been chosen to be a part of the IBM Sustainability Accelerator program and we’re excited to accelerate the impact this organization is making for Canada’s future.”

Net Zero Atlantic is collaborating with IBM to create an interactive digital tool that will geospatially display environmental and socioeconomic impacts of possible energy system futures for Nova Scotia. The goal is for Indigenous communities in Nova Scotia to leverage this tool to inform their input into energy and development planning. The tool aims to be locally relevant and time efficient. It will produce visual results using IBM technology such as the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite and IBM Cloud.

Advertisement

The IBM Sustainability Accelerator program applies IBM technologies, such as hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, and an ecosystem of experts to enhance and scale projects focused on populations vulnerable to environmental threats, including climate change.