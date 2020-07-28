IBM launches digital platform to help Canadian job seekers and business owners get back to work

TORONTO — On July 27, IBM and non-profit organization ACCES Employment launched a collaboration using the SkillsBuild platform, making custom courses, projects, and personalized coaching available to over 35,000 Canadians looking to re-skill and get new jobs.

TD Bank Group is also lending additional support to this collaboration to fund programs that help women and newcomer IT professionals find career success in Canada.

The IBM SkillsBuild platform will also be used by Youth Employment Services (YES), a Canadian youth employment group that serves disadvantaged and vulnerable youth to develop skills in digital literacy and cloud computing.

According to a Statistics Canada report, Canada added nearly one million jobs in June, but there are still close to two million fewer jobs than there were pre-COVID.

The platform will provide over 7,000 courses designed to help Canadians develop vital professional skills, gain practical real-life experience and build their career.

“Some of the greatest challenges facing businesses today need skills that don’t require a traditional degree. There is a critical need to make sure Canadians are gaining these meaningful skills that align to industry needs,” said Claude Guay, IBM Canada president and general manager, in a prepared statement. “That’s why, regardless of background, education or life experience, SkillsBuild will equip learners with the professional skills and mentorship they need to navigate the new digital economy.”

“In the current COVID-19 pandemic, quality training and learning options that are immediately available will greatly contribute to the success of jobseekers and Canadians looking for work in different industries,” added Allison Pond, president/CEO, ACCES Employment. “We are excited to partner with IBM and TD Bank Group on this initiative. Together, we will be able to provide a range of learning opportunities to enhance the skills and employability of ACCES jobseekers.”