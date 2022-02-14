IBM launches AI virtual assistant for TD Precious Metals digital store

February 14, 2022 Maryam Farag

IBM worked with TD Securities to launch an AI-based virtual assistant powered by IBM Watson Assistant that can help customers with inquiries on the TD Precious Metals digital store.

The TD Precious Metals digital store allows customers to buy physical gold, silver and platinum bullion and coins online. The new virtual assistant, now available as a feature on the TD Precious Metals digital store, provides customers with a self-service option, available 24/7, for frequently asked questions about TD Precious Metals. Customers type their questions into the virtual assistant and receive an instant written response, along with links to help further assist them.

“We know our customers are looking for an enhanced digital experience and the new virtual assistant will provide quick responses to help customers feel confident in their purchasing decisions,” said James Wolanski, Managing Director, Head of Retail, Wealth Distribution and Product Innovation, TD Securities. “Our TD Precious Metals Support Desk will remain available for any inquiry that may require additional support or a human touch.”

Nearly half of businesses (43 per cent) surveyed accelerated their rollout of AI over the last year, according to IBM’s 2021 Global AI Adoption Index, as organizations looked to virtual assistants to manage swelling call volumes and other similar pathways to automation. According to the same Index, 80 per cent of companies surveyed said they had plans to roll out some form of automation software over the next 12 months.

“With rapid acceleration of digital transformation, businesses need to enhance their services using AI-powered intelligent workflows. The use of AI to automate tasks can drive greater efficiency and strengthen customer relationships,” said Daniel Cascone, Financial Services Sector Leader, IBM Canada. “We are working with TD Securities to enrich overall customer experience with the power of innovative technology like conversational AI through the IBM Watson-powered AI virtual assistant.”