IBM Canada and University of Ottawa to establish a facility for cybersecurity threats training

October 28, 2021 Maryam Farag

IBM and the University of Ottawa announced a multi-year partnership to build and operate a Cyber Range; a learning facility that will enable research and training in cybersecurity and cyber safety.

As part of the agreement, IBM is making a $21-million contribution to the University over five years to support business development and security training, while uOttawa will invest nearly $7 million over the same period.

The Cyber Range will allow users to run a suite of cyberattack and cyber threat simulations using the most sophisticated technology and software tools, replicating real-life cyber event scenarios that aim to empower their response readiness.

“The establishment of a world-class Cyber Range at the University of Ottawa provides access to IBM technology and expertise to build greater understanding of security best practices and tactics, the importance of developing cyber preparedness, and the leadership skills required to effectively respond to and manage a major security issue,” said Steven Astorino, Vice-President of Data & AI Development, and Canada Lab Director. “IBM Canada’s expanding partnership with uOttawa will create immense opportunities for interdisciplinary activities, as well as industry and public sector cybersecurity training — all while upskilling today’s students to better protect Canadians against cyberthreats.”

The Cyber Range will train participants on how to properly plan, respond, manage, contain, and remediate a cyber incident, helping them gain an understanding of the skills and preparation necessary to anticipate and defend against current and future threats.

“We are thrilled to partner with IBM to establish a state-of-the-art Cyber Range at the University of Ottawa, the first of its kind in Canada,” said Sylvain Charbonneau, Vice-President, Research and Innovation, University of Ottawa. “This fully immersive and interactive Cyber Range will create exceptional opportunities for innovative interdisciplinary research, experiential training programs and professional skills development. Our partnership with IBM is perfectly aligned with the University’s goals for Transformation 2030 of being more agile, connected, impactful and sustainable.”