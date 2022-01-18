IBM acquires Envizi to help organizations accelerate sustainability initiatives

January 17, 2022 Maryam Farag

IBM announced it has acquired Envizi, a data and analytics software provider for environmental performance management.

Envizi’s software automates the collection and consolidation of 500 data types and supports sustainability reporting frameworks. Its customized dashboards enable companies to analyze, manage and report on environmental goals, identify efficiency opportunities and assess sustainability risk.

“To drive real progress toward sustainability, companies need the ability to transform data into predictive insights that help them make more intelligent, actionable decisions every day,” said Kareem Yusuf, General Manager, IBM AI Applications. “Envizi’s software provides companies with a single source of truth for analyzing and understanding emissions data across the full landscape of their business operations and dramatically accelerates IBM’s growing arsenal of AI technologies for helping businesses create more sustainable operations and supply chains.”

Envizi’s solutions help streamline the management of these tasks as part of broader Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting initiatives, while also providing users with sustainability insights to inform business strategy.

By using Envizi with IBM’s broader AI-powered software, companies will be able to automate the feedback generated between their corporate environmental initiatives and the operational endpoints being used in daily business operations.