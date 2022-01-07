Hyundai Motor and Unity partner to build Meta-Factory

January 7, 2022 Maryam Farag

Hyundai Motor Company and Unity announced a partnership at CES 2022 to jointly design and build a new metaverse roadmap and platform for Meta-Factory.

The MOU pertains to the fields of smart manufacturing, artificial intelligence training and study, and autonomous driving simulation.

The partnership will realize Hyundai’s vision of becoming “the first mobility innovator to build a Meta-Factory concept, a digital-twin of an actual factory, supported by a metaverse platform.”

Hyundai plans to first apply the Meta-Factory concept to the HMGICS facility, supporting the Group’s initiative to create an open innovation hub for research and development.

“HMGICS will become a manufacturing innovation “game changer” through this world class Meta-Factory collaboration,” said Youngcho Chi, President and Chief Innovation Officer, Hyundai Motor Group. “And HMGICS will lead the future innovation by introducing various technologies that will transform mobility paradigm through human-centered value chain innovation.”

The Meta-Factory will allow Hyundai to test-run a factory virtually in order to calculate the optimized plant operation, and enable plant managers to solve problems without having to physically visit the plant.

“Real-time digital twins will permanently change how we live, work, shop and make a positive impact on our planet, representing a significant component of what is often referred to as the metaverse,” said John Riccitiello, CEO, Unity. “Hyundai’s vision for the future, including the digital twin of factory operations, represents a significant technological step forward in manufacturing with unlimited potential in its efficiency.”