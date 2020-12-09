Hydro-Quebec launches energy storage systems subsidiary

MONTREAL — Hydro-Quebec has launched an energy storage systems subsidiary based on technology it has developed.

EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO) will design, sell and operate the systems aimed at power producers, transmission providers and distributors, commercial and industrial markets for medium- and large-scale storage.

The modular systems also include power control and energy management software.

Hydro-Québec, which has more than 800 patents in the energy storage field, said it has tested in the technology in actual operating conditions on the grid.

Testing was conducted for peak shaving at Hemmingford substation in the Monteregie region, and the Quaqtaq off-grid system in northern Québec, where they were subjected to extreme weather. The system is also being used in the Lac- Mégantic microgrid and in Hydro-Québec’s solar farm in La Prairie.

EVLO has signed a memorandum of understanding with Innergex énergie renouvelable inc. to participate in the Tonnerre project, in France.

The project involves the installation of a 9-megawatthour (MWh) storage system in the transmission system operated by France’s national transmission provider. The system is slated for commissioning in 2021.

Innergex, based in Longueuil, Que., is a renewable power producer owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms, and energy storage facilities.