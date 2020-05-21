Humber gets $1.8M in research funding from NSERC

TORONTO — Humber College has received grants totalling $1.8 million in research funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC).

The funding includes five grants from NSERC’s College and Community Social Innovation Fund that support college research projects in partnership with local community organizations.

Humber also received an Innovation Enhancement (IE) grant that will increase the college’s capacity to work with local companies, particularly SMEs.

The IE award, Humber will form the Institute for Design-Driven Analytics (IDDA) to develop competitive advantages for SMEs.

Funding will support the following projects:

Institute for Design-Driven Analytics

Affordable housing needs in south Etobicoke

Community agency partnerships: Best practices for the creation of healthy communities

Engaging and educating young-adult cannabis 2.0 consumers

Experiences of hope, self-compassion and authentic collaboration

Measuring the impact of 21st century experiential learning on new immigrant workplace performance

A collaboration with ACCES Employment will measure the impact of experiential learning opportunities on employment outcomes for internationally-trained professionals.

“This research will result in a deeper understanding of the impact of our bridging program model in supporting internationally-trained professionals to find work in their field that reflects their past experience,” said Allison Pond, president and CEO of ACCES Employment.