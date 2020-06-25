Hormel Foods Canada donates meals to Second Harvest

TORONTO — Hormel Foods Canada is donating more than 75,000 pounds of Hormel Gatherings party trays (approximately 75,000 meals) to Second Harvest, a Canadian food recovery organization, to help to feed families in need during COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has added a further challenge to the already hard situation for those struggling with hunger,” said Luis Nieto, vice-president Americas at Hormel Foods International Corporation, in a prepared statement. “By partnering with Second Harvest, we are able to get these protein-rich products to people who need it.”

“High-protein foods are vital to health but are among the most difficult and expensive to access, both for people on low income and the frontline food programs that serve those vulnerable populations,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest. “Hormel’s generous donation will enable our program partners to bolster their nutritional offerings during these challenging times, and we thank Hormel wholeheartedly for their support.”

The donation is in addition to other philanthropic cash and product donations Hormel Foods Canada has made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hormel Foods is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of high- quality, brand-name food and meat products